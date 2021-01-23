Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to $16.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRQ. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $14.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

