Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

VB stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.35. 865,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,776. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $209.93.

