Typerium (TYPE) Trading 58.6% Lower This Week

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Typerium has a total market cap of $252,252.61 and approximately $37.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded 58.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Typerium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00074541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.66 or 0.00705694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.12 or 0.04440113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018004 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium (TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.