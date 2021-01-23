U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 1,211,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,834,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

SLCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $676.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

