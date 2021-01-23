U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

USWS stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.24.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

