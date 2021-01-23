UBS Group Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.77 ($72.67).

Get Danone S.A. (BN.PA) alerts:

EPA:BN opened at €54.56 ($64.19) on Tuesday. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50 day moving average is €53.44 and its 200-day moving average is €54.92.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.