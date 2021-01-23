UBS Group Begins Coverage on XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cowen upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.57.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 142.84, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

