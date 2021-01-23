Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.73.

ULTA traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.92. The stock had a trading volume of 595,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.37. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $310.49.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 527.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.