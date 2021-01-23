Ultra 1-Day Volume Hits $779,535.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $43.55 million and $779,535.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,087.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.11 or 0.01337312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.00541095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00043953 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00009598 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001182 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

