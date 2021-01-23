Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) & Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Financial Analysis

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 3.40% 18.22% 8.21% Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ultra Clean and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 1 4 0 2.80 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 0 2 0 2.33

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.28%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus price target of $33.67, indicating a potential downside of 29.41%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultra Clean and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $1.07 billion 1.65 -$9.40 million $0.91 47.65 Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maxeon Solar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultra Clean.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment products; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; and other high level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

