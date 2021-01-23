Unibright (UBT) Price Tops $0.61

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001903 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibright has a total market cap of $90.04 million and $1.90 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.10 or 0.00663889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.87 or 0.04308118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Unibright is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

