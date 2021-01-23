Unicharm Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Unicharm in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unicharm’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNICY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

UNICY stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

