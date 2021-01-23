UNICORN Token (UNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $34,240.09

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $34,240.09 and $58.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 77.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029046 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The Reddit community for UNICORN Token is https://reddit.com/