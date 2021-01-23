UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UniCredit from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank cut UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut UniCredit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered UniCredit from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.42. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

