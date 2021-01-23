Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) (LON:UJO) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) (LON:UJO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.19. Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 63,407,068 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.19.

About Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

