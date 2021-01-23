Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Cap of $2.56 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $2.16 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $8.96 or 0.00028114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,359,903 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

