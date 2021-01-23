United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Down 5.7%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $42.59. 32,123,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 13,121,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. Barclays lowered shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

Get United Airlines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 180.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.