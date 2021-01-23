United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

United Bancshares has increased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years.

Shares of United Bancshares stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. United Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

