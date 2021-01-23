United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Major Shareholder Kenneth M. Reed Sells 209,725 Shares

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 209,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $186,655.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

UAMY stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. United States Antimony Co. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 57.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

