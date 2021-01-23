USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.31. USANA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE USNA traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 85,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,604. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89.

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $34,635.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $35,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,549 shares of company stock worth $127,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

