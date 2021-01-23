USDX (USDX) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007764 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007145 BTC.
- BlockStamp (BST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003107 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- VNDC (VNDC) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.
About USDX
USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the
SHA-256
hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for USDX is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “
Buying and Selling USDX
USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
