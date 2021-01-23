Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) Insider Buys £40,000 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) insider John Rennocks acquired 20,000 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

UEM stock opened at GBX 198.50 ($2.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £441.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 241 ($3.15). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 181.91.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

