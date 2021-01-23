Vanadium One Iron Corp. (VONE.V) (CVE:VONE) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Vanadium One Iron Corp. (VONE.V) (CVE:VONE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.21. Vanadium One Iron Corp. (VONE.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 55,750 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$15.14 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

Vanadium One Iron Corp. (VONE.V) Company Profile (CVE:VONE)

Vanadium One Iron Corp. explores for base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier iron ore and vanadium project located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Vanadium One Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vanadium One Iron Corp. in June 2019. Vanadium One Iron Corp.

