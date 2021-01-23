VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Shares Gap Up to $124.34

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.34, but opened at $137.30. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF shares last traded at $137.30, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06.

Get VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.