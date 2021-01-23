Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $259.84 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $260.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.08 and a 200-day moving average of $233.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

