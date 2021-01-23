Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stake Cut by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,234.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $472,000.

Get Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VAW opened at $161.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day moving average of $142.91. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $169.02.

Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.