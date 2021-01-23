Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.4% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

VNQ stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.90. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

