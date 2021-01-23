Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

VB stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.35. 865,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,776. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $209.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.69.

