Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

