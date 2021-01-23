Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $200.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

