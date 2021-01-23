VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading Down 6.7%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 10,608,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 7,360,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $745.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 2.14.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. Analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

