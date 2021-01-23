VeriBlock (VBK) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. VeriBlock has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $3,788.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriBlock coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeriBlock has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

About VeriBlock

VeriBlock is a PoP + PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 975,441,028 coins and its circulating supply is 697,451,669 coins. VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin. Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect. “

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

VeriBlock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

