Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 281.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,513,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK stock opened at $192.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.