Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,497,000 after buying an additional 1,137,848 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $387,442,000 after buying an additional 979,394 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,251,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $251,877,000 after purchasing an additional 808,462 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

