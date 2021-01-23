Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) Shares Gap Down to $64.85

Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.85, but opened at $59.80. Versarien plc (VRS.L) shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 2,896,606 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The firm has a market cap of £104.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.07.

In other Versarien plc (VRS.L) news, insider Neill Gareth Ricketts sold 1,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £891,000 ($1,164,097.20).

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

