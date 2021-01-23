Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $9.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.72.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $237.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

