Vertical Research Begins Coverage on Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $214.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.77. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.07.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.