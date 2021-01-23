Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $196.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.90 million to $201.80 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $218.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $768.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.60 million to $776.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $797.12 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $865.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. 61,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,275. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

