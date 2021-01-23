VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) Trading 0.5% Higher

VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $48.81. 8,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 5,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,207,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 68.42% of VictoryShares USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF worth $165,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

