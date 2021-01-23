Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $138.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average is $139.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

