VINchain Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VINchain has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $161,635.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00077846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.74 or 0.00665133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.44 or 0.04346944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017793 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.