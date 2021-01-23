Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.28. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of Virco Mfg. worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

