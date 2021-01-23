Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,306,904,000 after buying an additional 558,513 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.15. The company has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.