Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VTY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,000.63 ($13.07).

LON VTY opened at GBX 888.50 ($11.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 916.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 717.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.82. Vistry Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14.

In related news, insider Katherine Innes acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, with a total value of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

