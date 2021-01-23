Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Vivendi alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Vivendi stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivendi (VIVHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.