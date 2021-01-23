VNT Chain Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. VNT Chain has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $68,731.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.42 or 0.00652657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00046788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.43 or 0.04346858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017821 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

