Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Insider Mary Bridget Duffy Sells 7,500 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VCRA opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

