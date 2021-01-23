Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

