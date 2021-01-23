Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.00

Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €45.00 ($52.94) and last traded at €44.00 ($51.76), with a volume of 22395 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.25 ($50.88).

VOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vossloh AG (VOS.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.60 ($53.65).

The firm has a market capitalization of $772.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is €41.18 and its 200-day moving average is €37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

