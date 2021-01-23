Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

VRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vroom in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,700.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter worth $10,536,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter worth $2,227,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

